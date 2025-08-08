OBITUARY: Crissy R. Singer

Crissy R. Singer, age 53 of Shelbyville, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2025. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN, the late Charles Cecil Kendrick and Evelyn Sue Garrett. Crissy was also preceded in death by her sons, David and Daniel Majano and a sister, Wendy Smith.

Crissy is survived by her life partner, Richard Potts of Shelbyville, TN; son, Juan Anthony Majano and his wife Johnna of White Bluff, TN; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Jennifer Smith; brother, Jim Christy; daughter-in-law, Meghan Majano of Shelbyville, TN; niece Cassie Bobbitt of Shelbyville, TN; and cousin, Jeaniece Hall of Shelbyville.

Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM following the visitation with Pastor Walter Jones officiating.

Crissy was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Shelbyville, TN.

