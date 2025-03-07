OBITUARY: Craig Edward Jones

Craig Edward Jones, age 72 passed on 2-18-25 at home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was born in Virgie, (Pike County) Kentucky, to Cecil and Bethel Tackett Jones.

Craig was preceded in death by his father, Cecil E. Jones. He graduated from Donelson High School in 1970 and attended Tenn Tech and MTSU. He worked for Cigna Insurance.

Craig loved to travel, having ventured to Egypt, Great Britain, and throughout Europe. He loved music, his family and his Mustang.

Craig is survived by his Mother, Bethel (Beth) Jones, Brother, Tony Jones, and Stephanie Farr Jones, sister Jennifer (Norm) Underland, two nephews, Will and Sam (Callie) Underland and niece Jessie Underland-Williams (Brian). Also surviving are great nephew, Brody Hanson and great niece, Ally Williams.

Per Craig’s wishes, there will be no funeral. A private family ceremony, to spread his ashes over the lake, will be held at a later date. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Craig, please visit our floral store. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.