Coy Robert Sharrock was born on October 6, 1969 in Pontiac, Michigan to Robert (Bob) and Elaine Sharrock.

He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1987. As a child and into adulthood, Coy was known for his humor that he got from his dad, Bob. He was quick-witted and always had a funny prank up his sleeve. He truly was a joy to be around and he will live on for generations to come through the stories that those who loved him will tell.

Coy was many things to many people. He was a loving father to his son, Cody. He cherished being “Pops” to his grandchildren and gushed about them every chance he got. He was a supportive brother, uncle, and friend to many. As he was first a son, he spent his final years as a devoted caretaker for his parents. He also spent his final days caring for his brother Doak and helping his sister Sue care for Valley View Market in Normandy, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert (Bob) Sharrock and Elaine Sharrock, brother-in-laws Bobby Quick and Arthur Mullis, and Aunt Alafair Gaither (Auntie) and Uncle Coy Gaither-whom he was named after.

He is survived by his hard-working and fun-loving son, Cody (Michelle) Sharrock, grandchildren, Cayden, Mayleigh, and Raelyn Sharrock, all of McMinnville, TN. His loving siblings, Sue Quick of Normandy, TN, brother, Doak Sharrock of Smyrna, TN, sister Peggy (Kenny) Thomas of Smyrna, TN, and sister Nancy Mullis of Lebanon, TN. Several adoring nieces and nephews, Bryan, Christi, Bryson, Braye, and Elaina Thomas, Mark Thomas, Kevin, Olivia, Hunter, and Hadleigh Thomas, all of Smyrna, TN, Lisa Mullis, Amy, Knox, and Berkleigh Rhodes, Mark, Anna, Ayla, Ledger, and Archer Reeves, all of Lebanon, TN.

Family and friends that also held a special place in his heart were Michael, Lisa, and Dylan Fowler of Manchester, TN, Stacey Sharrock, Brett, Amanda, Coralie, and Pierce Lanning, Justin, Casey, Casin, Peyton, and soon to be baby girl, all of Smyrna, TN.

Coy will live on through the happy and fond memories that his loved ones share. He will forever be remembered with a laugh and a smile.

“Our joys will be greater, our love will be deeper, our life will be fuller, because we had you.”

Visitation will begin at 9 am on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna, TN. The funeral service, officiated by Mike Sparks, will follow the visitation period and will begin at 11 am followed by a graveside service at Maple View Cemetery in Smyrna, TN.

Pallbearers will be his nephews Bryan, Mark, Kevin, and Bryson Thomas, Mark Reeves, and Knox Rhodes, as well as Cody’s brother, Dylan Fowler.

Honorary Pallbearers are Alex Engle and Jim Webb.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Monroe Carell Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in honor of Elaina Thomas, Coy’s great-niece. Donations can be made at give.vanderbiltheath.org.

