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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Coy Rexford Wesley

OBITUARY: Coy Rexford Wesley

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
26

Coy Rexford Wesley, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026. Born in Bethelridge, KY, on March 8, 1940, he was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha Wesley. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Louise Wesley, Roberta Burkhart and C.T Wesley.

Coy is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Beaumont Wesley; children Amy (Christopher) Ray and Julie (Scott) Purdue; grandchildren, Rachel Purdue, Dillon Purdue, Anna Ray, and Wesley Ray.

Coy was a veteran of the Navy. He married Nancy Ann Beaumont on October 24, 1965, in Indianapolis, IN. Coy enjoyed going to church, music and playing the guitar and banjo. He loved God and his family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Sunday, March 29, 2026, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with funeral service to follow. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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