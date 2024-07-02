OBITUARY: Courtney Fitts

Courtney Fitts, age 33 of Smyrna went to be with her Lord on Monday July 1, 2024. She was born in Indianapolis Indiana and has lived in Smyrna for the last 20 years.

Courtney love music, singing or writing songs.

She is survived by her mother, Daphne Fitts; sisters, Shauna Robinson and husband, Michael Robinson, Shayla Miles, Chasia Sutton; niece, Makiya Robinson; nephew, Michael Robinson, III and, Kashton Miles.

A celebration of life service will be held in Indiana at a later date. Woodfin Chapel Smyrna is in charge of cremation arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email