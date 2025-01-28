OBITUARY: Cornelia Hanson Posey Miller

Cornelia Hanson Posey Miller, age 97 of Murfreesboro passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025, surrounded by her family. One of seven children, she was the daughter of the late John and Nellie Posey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lee “Bobby” Miller; son, Robert Miller; brothers, Carl, Leonard, Clyde, and Eldridge Posey; and a sister, Mildred Pickard.

Survivors include daughter, Beverly Hudgens (Danny); daughter in law, Sherron Miller; a sister, Loretta Hawkins (Ray); grandchildren, Carl Hudgens (Pat), Jeremy Hudgens (Marsha), Bobbie Jo Jordan (Chad), and Matthew Miller (Gabriela); several great and great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Miller was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Wednesday, January 29, 2025 from 11:00am until 12:30pm. Graveside services will follow at 1:00pm in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandson, Matthew Miller officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please pay forward her love for helping children by doing something in Cornelia’s memory for a child of your choice.

An online guestbook is available for the Miller family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email