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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Corinne Gezelle Farmer

OBITUARY: Corinne Gezelle Farmer

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Corinne Gezelle Farmer, 84, passed on May 2, 2026. Corinne was a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 7, 2026, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. A Service to Celebrate will follow at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on May 7, 2026, at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

Complete obituary will be forthcoming. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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