Cordelia Marshall of Mount Juliet, Tennessee (formerly of Newport, Tennessee) born November 17, 1939, died peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2026.

She was a woman who found joy in melody and meaning in every note. Music was not just something she loved – it was part of who she was. She wrote music from the heart, sharing her spirit and emotions in ways that touched those around her. Above all, she deeply loved her family. Her greatest happiness came from time spent with those she cherished, and she gave that love freely, unconditionally, and wholeheartedly. Her presence was a steady source of comfort, strength, and warmth.

She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord fiercely. Her faith guided her life, shaped her character, and carried her through every season. She lived her beliefs daily – with grace, compassion, and unwavering trust in God. Her legacy of love, faith, and creativity will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Marshall; her parents, William “Bill” and Swanie Murrell Breeden; sisters and brothers, Jenny Whaley, Barbara Breeden, Mary Violet, Jerry Breeden, Rita Williams, and Billy Breeden; and daughter-in-law, Melinda Marshall.

She is survived by her children, Ricky Marshall, Tammie Mikoletic (T.J.), Randy Marshall (Diane); grandchildren, Dr. Tara Clements (Colby), Matthew Marshall, Teela Marco (Frank), Megan Fowler, Trevor Marshall (Tiffany), Ericka Foust (Logan), Michael Marshall (Jocelyn), and Bryson Marshall; great-grandchildren, Lakelynn Fowler, Paxley Fowler, Carter Clements, Waylon Marshall, Huxton Foust, Jonah Marshall, Theodore Marshall, Olive Foust, Evelynn Marshall, Rory Marshall, and Howard Marshall, special nieces, Sandra Sparks, Gail Matthews and great-nephew Cole Matthews, and several other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Centerview Missionary Baptist Church, Bybee, Tennessee with the funeral services at 1:00 pm with Rev. David Marshall and Rev. Ricky Witt officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bybee Food Ministry, P.O. Box 65, Bybee, TN 37713.

Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Manes Funeral Home in charge.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Manes Funeral Home Inc. – Newport.

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