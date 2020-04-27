Coral Ann Berghorn, age 85 of Murfreesboro died Thursday April 23, 2020. She was a native of Fort Wayne IN and was the daughter of the late Paul and Anne Nicks Behrens. Mrs. Berghorn was of the Lutheran Faith and had retired from US Tobacco in Nashville.

She is survived by her children; Cindy Elkins and husband Bruce; Scott Berghorn of Goodlettsville, Gregg Berghorn and wife Cathy of Southaven, MS; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at later date. www.woodfinchapel.com