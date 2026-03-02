Our beloved mother, Cora Lee Sellars Knotts, 94, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on February 22, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Throughout her life and right up to the very end, Cora Lee’s quick wit, warm sense of humor, and deep love for her family and friends never faded. She remained grateful for the long, beautiful life she was given and never stopped expressing that gratitude.

Cora Lee was born on July 16, 1931, in Wadesboro, North Carolina, to Fred Sellars and Cora Lilly Adcock. She graduated from Wadesboro High School and later met the love of her life, Walter Garrett Knotts, Sr. of Lilesville, North Carolina. They shared 46 devoted years of marriage, building a life centered on faith and their family. They eventually moved to Marietta, Georgia, where they raised their children and made lasting memories until recent years when she moved to Christiana, Tennessee to live with her daughter.

A woman of unwavering faith, Cora Lee often said, “Jesus is going to take care of me.” Those words carried her through life. She was a proud and devoted member of Burnt Hickory Baptist Church for nearly fifty years.

She loved gardening and took pride in growing vegetables each year. She carefully canned and froze what she grew to share with her family. She was also an excellent cook, and her kitchen was always a warm and welcoming place.

Reading was another of her great passions. She enjoyed all kinds of books, but she especially loved the newspaper. Until the last few years of her life, she read two newspapers every day from front to back and loved staying well informed about what was happening in the world.

In her later years, one of her greatest joys was sharing stories of her childhood in North Carolina. She would lovingly recount how her mother passed away during childbirth and how she was raised by her extraordinary Aunt Bessie Sellars and her grandparents. She spoke with pride and gratitude about the family who shaped her and the strong, loving childhood they gave her.

Cora Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Garrett Knotts, Sr., as well as her cherished aunt and grandparents.

She is survived by her four children:

Walter Garrett Knotts Jr, (Jennifer) of Chatsworth, Ga, Kevin McLean Knotts (Carla) of Whitmire, SC, Sheila Knotts Pope (Ken) of Christiana, TN, and Eric Cornel Knotts (Rayna) of Dallas, Ga. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Justin Knotts (Alisha), Katelyn DiNardo (Davis), Christian Pope (Taylor), Madison Christian (Wesley), Mason Knotts (Hannah), Justice Knotts, Tate Highfield, Tanner Highfield, and Tucker Highfield. Cora Lee is also blessed with 6 great grandchildren: Elliott Knotts, Stetson Pope, Halston DiNardo, Monroe Pope, Archie Knotts, and James Christian.

The services to honor her life are:

Visitation:

Friday, February 27, 2026

6:00- 8:00 pm

West Cobb Funeral Home

2480 Macland Road

Marietta, Georgia 30064

Service:

Saturday, February 28, 2026

11:00 am

Visitation before service 10:00

Scott Pope Officiating

Burial to follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by West Cobb Funeral Home & Crematory – Marietta.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email