Constance “Connie” Johnston, age 85, passed away Thursday, January 22, 2026. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Martin Beichner, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Michael Check and his wife Lisa; grandchildren, Rachel Frye (Zach) and Samantha Check; great grandchildren, Anna Kate Frye and Jackson Frye; sister, Cheryl Eiduke (Joe); brother, Martin Beichner, Jr. (Judy); along with nieces and nephews, Joey Eiduke, Wendy Krejci, Mark Beichner, and Danielle Cornell.

Connie will be remembered for her joy in simple pleasures, especially her card games shared with her beloved friends. Family was the heart of her life, and nothing brought her greater happiness than spending cherished time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, creating memories that will last for generations.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 31, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Men of Valor at www.movministry.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email