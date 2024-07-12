OBITUARY: Constance ‘Connie’ B. Bunio

Constance “Connie” B. Bunio, passed away July 10, 2024, at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Connie was born on September 22, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late George and Zola Bereyso.

She attended Roosevelt High School, graduating in 1959. After high school, Connie attended Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois before attending Washington University in St. Louis. She went on to obtain an EdS degree in education and taught 9th grade English at Smyrna High School in Middle Tennessee until retirement.

Connie married Ed Bunio on June 9, 1974, in Clarksville, TN, where Ed was a football coach for the Austin Peay State University Governors. The couple later moved to Murfreesboro where Ed coached for the Blue Raiders of Middle Tennessee State University. Together, the couple have enjoyed football, fishing, and the occasional casino visit and only recently celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage.

Besides her husband, Connie leaves behind her children, Cindy Joiner (Bob) and Michael Lee (Martha); grandchildren, Sara, Bethany, AnnMarie, Ashley, Heather, Lauren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Hoffman (Tom).

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, July 14, 2024 from 2:00-5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday, July 15, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

