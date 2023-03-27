OBITUARY: Connie Ruth Wilson Arms

Connie Ruth Wilson Arms left this earth and went to her eternal home on March 21, 2023 at the age of 62 with her family by her side. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Fred Wilson, brothers, Timmy, David, and Eugene Wilson.

She will be remembered for her love of family and the laughter she shared with the father of her children and best friend of 48 years, Vernon Arms.

She is also survived by her daughter, Tonya (Billy) Remington; sons, Vernon Jr., Roy (Kelly), Johnathan (Emily) Doran, and 6 grandchildren; parents, Opal and Allen Porterfeild; sister, Pam Thomason and a host of other loving family and friends.

At the family’s request, there will be graveside services at Coleman Cemetery at 2 pm, Monday, March 27, 2023 with Bro. Roy Hudson officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.

You may sign the guest book and leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, PH 615-893-2422

