Connie Louise Carter Hodges, age 68, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020. A native of the Chattanooga and Joelton area’s. She was the daughter of the late Lilburn M. and Eula Mae Carter. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Carter.

She is survived by her brother Preston Carter and his wife Pat of Joelton, TN; her daughter Connie Carothers of La Vergne, TN; and her son Danny Hodges and his wife Angel of La Vergne, TN; her six grandchildren Victoria, Joshua, Jacalyn, Jesse, Brayson, and Zayden; and her great-grandson Jordan.

Mrs. Hodges was a retired sales clerk after many decades of retail.

She spent the final years of her life with her family and close friends and her beloved pets whom she treated like babies- late Dallas and Cheyanne.

She loved every moment with everyone and always wanted them to remember how much they meant to her.

“God didn’t promise days without pain, laughter without sorrow, nor sun without rain. He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears, and light for the way.”

Her Celebration of Life will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, 203 N Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167