Connie Entrikin Gibson, age 94, of Sewanee, TN passed away Monday, March 2, 2026, in Murfreesboro TN. She was a native of Shreveport, Louisiana and was preceded in death by her parents Dr. John Bennett and Minnie Sue Entrikin, and her husband of 63 years, Lawrence Gibson.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Katie Morris (Jimmy) of Murfreesboro TN; and son, Larry Gibson (Lori) of Houston TX. She is also survived by grandsons Ben Morris (Madeline Rodgers, fiancée) and Will Morris (Kaeli Dorsey, fiancée) of Murfreesboro TN; Stewart Gibson (Alexandra Hagney) of Los Angeles CA; and Sam Gibson of Houston TX.

An obituary with additional information about Connie’s life, and information regarding arrangements, will be available on a later date.

