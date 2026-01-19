Monday, January 19, 2026
OBITUARY: Connie Diane Brack

Connie Diane Brack, age 75, passed away January 16, 2026 at Community Care Nursing Home. She was born in Zanesville, OH and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 40 years.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Clark and Juanita Henderson Clark; husband, James Brack; and brother, Ricki Clark. She is survived by her son, Gerald Dotson; daughter, Kimberly (Ron) Miller; and sister, Cheryl Stottsberry.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

