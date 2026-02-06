Connie Burkhart Cosminsky was born on May 4, 1967. She passed suddenly and unexpectedly from this life in Murfreesboro, TN on 1/26/26-two years to the date of her beloved mother’s passing, Olive.

When Connie made her way into the world, she was the joyous and chosen final addition to a new family of four.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Felix Hugh Burkhart, and mother, Olive Summers Burkhart.

In late winter of 1992, Connie went dancing at the American Legion in Tullahoma, TN and met the love of her life by happenstance. She went dancing with friends, Chris went with his, and the rest was history. On February 20th, 1993, Connie married Charles Christopher Cosminsky. On that day, Connie made the best choice at choosing the greatest father that her daughter, Brenna, could have asked for. Blessings were ten-fold with the addition of Chris’ children, Erica and John.

Connie was a fierce woman who thought strongly of faith, family, and friends. She had a deep passion for loving big and investing in those she believed in. Connie was avid in bettering herself and helping others do the same. A lifelong resident of Manchester, TN, Connie graduated from Manchester Central High School in 1985. Connie later on achieved her Bachelors of Science in Nursing and served as a Registered Nurse in our surrounding areas for years. Forever the tiny spitfire, Connie stood up and showed up for the things and people she cared about. She loved her animals, cruising in her Mazda with her favorite music blaring, watching her husband on HOG rides (if not joining him), and simple days with friends and family of playing games, putting puzzles together, and movie marathons.

Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Charles Christopher Cosminsky; children Brenna Faye Cosminsky, Erica Danielle Cosminsky-Edwards (David), John Benjamin Cosminsky, granddaughter Riley Renee Cosminsky and brother Kenneth Hugh Burkhart.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

