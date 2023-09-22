OBITUARY: Connie Belknap

Connie Belknap, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in San Jose, CA but has roots in Ohio, Alabama and Tennessee.

She has lived in Rutherford County for the past 26 years. Connie was a very special woman who was loved by many. She will be very missed by all who loved her. Connie was an amazing mother, sister and aunt, a fantastic grandmother and the best GiGi there ever was. She was also a faithful friend to many.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, George Shepard and Betty Weaver Shepard.

She is survived by her daughter, Kerry Belknap; brother, Kenny Beatty; sisters, Pamela Shepard Steinfurth, Janice Shepard Leiter, Georgene Shepard Armstrong, Brenda Shepard Loomis; grandchildren, Zachery (Kayla) Belknap; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Mason and Melodie.

Funeral service will be at Bisslers and Son Funeral Home, Kent, Ohio with burial in Standing Rock Cemetery.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/