Conner Brock Phillips, age 17 of La Vergne, Tennessee died Saturday March 7, 2026. He was a native of Rutherford County and was member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Albert Harriman; great-grandmothers, Ola B. Irvin and Yvonne Pope Irvin.

He is survived by his mother, Miranda Fountain; brother, Chandler Harriman; sisters, Chloey Fountain, and Ava Koss; grandmother, Vickie Bush and husband Terry; great- grandfather, Paul Irvin; uncle; Dyami Bush; great uncles, Jeff Irvin, David Irvin, Ted Habermann; great aunt, Jeanette Taylor; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2026, from 9:00 AM until 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Funeral service to follow at 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the Phillips family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email