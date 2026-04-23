Concetta Immacolata “Tina” Kessinger, age 80 of Murfreesboro died Monday April 20, 2026. She was a native of Naples, Italy and was preceded in death by her parents Gennaro Comune, and Francesca Dente Comune.

Mrs. Kessinger was a member of the Catholic Church and had worked for McDonalds in Murfreesboro, as a Team Leader for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John W. Kessinger; children, Madge Bradford and husband Michael, Jim Kessinger, Mark Kessinger and wife Caryn, Monica Anderson and Tyler; grandchildren Jason Bradford and wife Christa, Jessica Bradford and husband Chris Sparks, Zack Kessinger and wife Erin, Jake Kessinger, Luke Kessinger, Kaily Kessinger and husband Dallin Smith, William Kessinger, Amelia Anderson, Leo Anderson, great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Noah, Natalie, Sophia, Anne-Marie; sisters, Anna Comune, Nunzia Comune.

Visitation will be Thursday April 30th 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be Thursday April 30th at 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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