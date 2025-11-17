OBITUARY: Commander Scott Byrd

It is with deep sadness that Chief John Drake announces tonight’s death of MNPD Commander Scott Byrd at Centennial Medical Center.

Commander Byrd, 50, a 25-year police department veteran who oversaw SWAT, Bomb Squad, Emergency Contingency and Marine Operations, suffered a heart attack at his home Monday while preparing to come to work. He was rushed to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center, the closest hospital to his home, before being transferred to Centennial.

“Scott was a close friend to many and was an outstanding person and police officer,” Chief Drake said. “Nashville is safer because of Scott’s quarter century with us. He exuded a calm command presence, was thoughtful and deliberate in his decision making, and was an incredible person to be around. Those of us who knew Scott thank God for his friendship and the opportunity to have worked with him.”

Commander Byrd joined the MNPD on January 16, 2000, and graduated from the academy in June of that year. He was promoted to sergeant in December 2008, to lieutenant in March 2013, and to captain in November 2019. He was appointed commander in December 2020.

Commander Byrd’s many assignments during his MNPD career included Director of Training, Executive Officer in the Community Services Bureau, and the first leader of the School Safety Division. He also served as the incident commander during the active shooter response to Covenant School in 2023. He held Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Cumberland University.

Commander Byrd is survived by his loving wife, April, and three children.

Spring Hill Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, details of which are pending.

