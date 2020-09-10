Comas “Chip” Fay Montgomery Jr., the love of my life, received his inheritance, September 7, 2020. He was 61 years young. He was born August 15, 1959 and I’ve been blessed to have him as my best friend and soulmate since January 30, 2009. He embodied the true love of God, through Jesus Christ, in the way he pulled you in and surrounded you with a sense of being deeply loved for who God made you to be. He accepted you as you are and encouraged your growth into reflecting the image of Christ. Chip was a Physical Therapist and Reserve Deputy with Wilson and Rutherford County.

Aside from me, his wife Cheri, he has two children, John Comas (Ashton) Montgomery and Hannah (Rabi) David with grandchildren Pearce, Harrison, Roxxanna, and Vivian. He also lovingly accepted my children, Catherine and Joshua. Catherine was honored to call him dad and the strongest man she knew. He is also survived by his loving mother, Shirley; brothers, Carl (Jennifer) and Charlie; sister, Connie; mother-in-law, Jean Everetts; numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, uncle and friends who will dearly miss him. He is rejoicing with his late father, Comas Fay Montgomery and I am sure he is off on a fantastic motorcycle adventure.

To honor his love of country and history, please send memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, to Hillsdale College (www.hillsdale.edu) or the library of your choice. Daughter, Hannah and grandson Pearce would be so honored to know you have contributed to educate children and foster the love of reading.

Visitation with the family will be 1:00-3:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro with service to follow with Bro. David Young officiating. Face masks will be required inside the building. A private family burial will follow in Beech Grove, TN.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.