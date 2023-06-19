OBITUARY: Colynns Mae Nash

Colynns Mae Nash, infant, was born on Sunday, June 11, 2023 to parents Dwight Dale Nash III and Claryssa Madison Eason.

Colynns’ family was blessed with five precious days before the Lord called his angel home on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:05 am.

During these days, Colynns experienced holding hands with mommy and daddy, hugs and kisses from her family, listening to the sound of mommy and daddy’s voice, and being told “I Love You” an uncountable number of times.

Colynns is deeply loved by her mommy and daddy, her grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends of the family. She will always remain her parents precious baby girl and they will see her again one day.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of her cremated remains will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

