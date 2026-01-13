OBITUARY: Colleen Spencer

Mrs. Colleen Bailey Spencer, age 92, of Panama City, FL went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2026. Born in Jefferson County Alabama on Jan 12, 1933, she was the daughter of the late W.C and Lucy Bailey. She is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Billy Ray Spencer; son-in-law, Mark Ehleben, and siblings, William F. Bailey, and Sherrill Bailey Gardner.

She grew up in the Birmingham area and graduated from Phillips High School.

Colleen is survived by daughters Sandy Pennington (Doug) and Robyn Ehleben, 4 grandchildren and 11 great children.

A memorial service for the family will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro, TN with interment at Coleman Cemetery.

The family is especially grateful for Caris Hospice and the wonderful care she received from Hunter and Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Colleen’s favorite charity, Alabama Baptist Children’s Home.