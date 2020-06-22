Col. Harold L. Beasley, USAF Ret., age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Monday, November 12, 1928 in Christiana, TN to the late Elmo and Roberta Miller Beasley. Col. Beasley was a 1946 graduate Christiana High School. He attended MTSU then received a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma. Col. Beasley proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he was a combat veteran during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He later was a pilot for the State of Tennessee during the Alexander and McWhorter administrations. Col. Beasley was a lifelong member of Central Christian Church.

Col. Beasley is survived by his sons, William Woodfin Beasley and wife Kelley of Nashville, Harold Miller Beasley and wife Myra of Murfreesboro; daughter-in-law, Lisa Beasley of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Virginia and Katherine Beasley of Murfreesboro, Miller and Nash Beasley of Nashville, Joshua Woodfin Beasley and wife Ashley of Columbus, OH, Elizabeth Beasley of Murfreesboro, and Benton Beasley and wife Hannah of Franklin; and great-grandchildren, Haddie and Robbie Beasley of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Love Woodfin Beasley, and a son, Robert Allen Beasley.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Miller Cemetery, PO Box 32, Christiana, TN 37037.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro. Jeff Adcock will officiate. Burial will take place in Miller Cemetery.