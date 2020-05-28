Clyde Willard Posey, age 95 of Murfreesboro passed away May 25, 2020. Born June 6, 1924, he was a son of the late John and Nell Posey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Posey; brothers, Carl Posey and Leonard Posey; and a sister, Mildred Pickard.

Survivors include daughter, Dianne Cooksey of Pensacola, FL; son, James “Jimmy” Posey and wife Pam of Murfreesboro; grandsons, Brett Cooksey, Nick Cooksey, and Zachary Adamson; a granddaughter, Kelsey Alford; a brother, Eldridge Posey; sisters, Cornelia Miller and Loretta Hawkins, all of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He attended Walter Hill and Lascassas Schools and was a World War II veteran who served in the Navy. He was employed by Delchamp Foods in Mobile, AL and was previously employed with Allied Van Lines.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 10:00 am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with grandson and pastor Zachary Adamson officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available for the Posey family at www.woodfinchapel.com.