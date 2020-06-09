Clyde Hudnall, Jr. age 62 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in West Virginia to the late Clyde and Faye Hudnall, Sr.

Survivors include a daughter, Ashlee Hudnall of Hartsville; a son, Brian Hudnall of Charlotte, TN; two granddaughters, Becca and Brianna; sisters, Pam Meadows of Ohio, Becky Hackett of Utah, Crystal Via of Manchester; mother of his children, Beverly Stewart of Dickson; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Hudnall was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman who loved to fish and play Baseball. He worked at Nissan in Smyrna for 23 years and most recently retired from Geodis Supply Chain Management as an inventory specialist.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and again one hour prior to funeral services beginning at 3:00pm Thursday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

