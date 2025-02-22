OBITUARY: Clyde Hale

Clyde Ricky Hale, age 70 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday February 18, 2025. He was a native of Hamilton County and was preceded in death by his wife, Dinsie Chrietzberg Hale; parents, Clyde H. Hale, and Gladys Brownfield.

Mr. Hale was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His kindness, caring nature, and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. He was well read and had a deep love of history, music, baseball, and nature. He shared his encyclopedic knowledge, wit, and wisdom with those he loved and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughters, Gia Trevino and husband Adrian, April Hale and husband Jason Jones; grandchildren, Alana Keen and husband Jonathan, Aliza Trevino, Adrian Trevino, Jr, and Reuben Jones. He is also survived by his cousin, Robert Dickinson, Jr, who was like a brother to him.

Visitation will be Saturday February 22nd 10:00AM until 2:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be held on Monday February 24th 11:00 EST in Hensley Cemetery in Hixson, TN. www.woodifnchapel.com