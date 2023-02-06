OBITUARY: Clyde Bowman

Clyde Bowman, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

He was a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. Clyde proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, James Veston Bowman and Jessie Beulah Perry Bowman; wife, Bessie Marie Hampton Bowman; brothers, Floyd Bowman, James Bowman, Ralph Bowman, Stanley Bowman, Ramsey Bowman and sisters, Ann Hall, Ruby Rackler.

He is survived by his daughters, Glenda (Chris) Daniel, Nettie Fox, Kim Scott; grandchildren, Allen Fox, Shane Fox, Elizabeth Fox, Matthew Fox, Lydia Scott, Elijah Scott; sixteen great-grandchildren and seven great-greatgrandchildren. His beloved Thumbelina.

Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ron Harper and Joshua Houston officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Christopher Daniel, Allen Fox, Matthew Fox, Lydia Scott, Elijah Scott, John Scott serving as pallbearers.

Donations may be made to We Remember You Caregiver Support, P.O. Box 10506 Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or Salem Creek Church of Christ.

