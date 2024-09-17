OBITUARY: Clinton Jay Herrington

Clinton Jay Herrington, known affectionately as Earl, passed away on August 21, 2024, at the age of 51, in Christiana, TN. Born on March 25, 1973, Earl dedicated his professional life to the world of diesel mechanics, beginning his career at Peterbilt of Nashville where he specialized in Caterpillar and Cummins engines. After his tenure at Peterbilt, he embarked on a successful journey as a business owner. Despite becoming disabled eight years ago, Earl’s zest for life and determination saw him continuing to find joy and fulfillment every day.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Amanda Hayden Cate; his mother, Linda Herrington; his sister, Jo Sanders and brother-in-law, Danny Sanders; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Phillis and Edward Skelton, and his uncle, Mark Reynolds.

A man of many passions, Earl was well-known for his love of hauling cows with his best friend Mark Carter, working on the farm, fishing, fixing trucks, and watching drag racing. His hardworking, fun-loving nature made him a cherished figure among his family and friends.

In line with his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Instead, a celebration of life will be held, with details to be announced by the family. This gathering will serve as a lively remembrance of a life well-lived. Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services of Murfreesboro, TN, is assisting the family during this time.