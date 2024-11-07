OBITUARY: Cline Wilson Sharber

Cline Wilson Sharber, age 79, of Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, formerly of Rockvale, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024 at his home.

He was the son of the late Homer Henry and Numa Fern Smotherman Sharber.

On October 22, of this year, his wife Jo Ann Sharber also passed away.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Rowland; son, Gary Sharber; step children, Donna Carini, Marc Carini, Eric Carini (Rita), and Kevin Carini (Lisa); grandchildren, Mason Rowland, Sarah Sharber and Hannah Sharber; sister, Lynda Trimble; and brother, Henry Sharber (Debbie). He was also preceded in death by step daughter, Leigh Ann Dalton, but is survived by Leigh Ann’s husband Ray.

He was Plant Engineer and retired from US Tobacco. He was devoted to his family and friends. Cline volunteered with the Good Samaritan Society, the American Red Cross, and was a member of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church. He spent his spare time fishing, camping, and watching Nascar. He loved the beauty of nature and simple things in life. He was often referred to as a “gentle giant”, his spirit was kind and loving to anyone who he came in contact with. He felt very blessed by God and lived a good life.

From the bottom of our hearts, the family would like to thank Cheryl with Cher-ished Care and her staff for all of their time, energy, and effort they devoted to making sure Cline was not only comfortable and cared for, but loved.

Services to celebrate both Cline and Jo Ann will be at Saturday at 11:00 am, November 9, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Rev. Lanita Monroe of Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation begins at 10 am. Following the service, both Cline and Jo Ann will be placed in the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the American Red Cross.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

