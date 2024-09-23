OBITUARY: Clifford Taylor Wells Jr.

Clifford Taylor Wells, Jr. died on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN at the age of 79.

He is survived by his wife Sally Wells of Smyrna, TN, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild He is preceded in death by his daughters, Sheri Maktima and Christi Burnett, his parents Clifford and Velma Wells.

Bill retired from the State of Tennessee Division of Property Assessment. He will be remembered as a dedicated and generous husband and a kind, gentle, patient, loving father. He loved to coach softball and was an active and devout member of the Native American Indian Association of TN (NAIA).

A Celebration of life is scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 3PM, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna. Visitation with the Wells family will be prior to the service on Tuesday from 1PM until 3PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NAIA, 230 Spence Lane, Nashville, TN 37210. Phone number 615-232-9179.

This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services.

