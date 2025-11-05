OBITUARY: Clifford Earl Thorpe

Clifford Earl Thorpe, age 80, passed away on November 3, 2025, in Murfreesboro. He was born in Troy, TN, and lived most of his life in Middle Tennessee. Clifford served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War and retired truck driver with Averitt Express.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, William Earnest Thorpe and Ophelia Quinton Thorpe; grandparents who raised him, Baxter Leroy and Mollie Maude Quinton; son, Andrew Robertson; and sister, Linda Woodard.

He is survived by his wife, Neva Gattis Thorpe; sons, Timmy Thorpe, Scott (Kelly) Thorpe, Jimmy (Laurie) Thorpe, Patrick Wheeler; daughter, Tracy (Scottie) Stevens; grandchildren, Amber, David, Leighton, Baylee, Johnny, Jeff, Jake, Wesley, Chase and Hayden.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Powers officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38101 or Wounded Warrior in his honor.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email