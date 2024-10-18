OBITUARY: Clifford Douglas Vincion

Clifford Douglas Vincion, age 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

A native of Eagleville, TN, he was the son of the late Albert and Ethel Baird Vincion.

Mr. Vincion was a member of Walter Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, he served in the U. S. Army National Guard and was a member of the Walter Hill Country Club.

Mr. Vincion was also preceded in death by his son, Darrell Vincion, brother, Gilbert Vincion, and sister, Martha Moore.

Mr. Vincion is survived by his wife of 27 years, Eveleen “Evelyn” Vincion; stepchildren, Dwayne Tucker and his wife Connie, and Donya Staats all of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Simpson of Wartrace, TN, Betty Goforth of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kay Moore and her husband Charles of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter-in-law, Rachel Vincion of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Thompson and her husband Destin of Murfreesboro, TN, Brandon Gilmore and his wife Sydney of Murfreesboro, TN, Alec Tucker of Nolensville, Cameron Tucker of Nolensville, TN, Breanna Ortiz and her husband Jake of Murfreesboro, TN, and James Vincion of Franklin, TN, several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2024, and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Monday, October 21, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Shelby Smith and Rev. Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow in Republican Grove cemetery with David Pomeroy, Cameron Tucker, Brandon Gilmore, Destin Thompson, Troy Gannon, and Robbie Rooker serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook for the Vincion family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

