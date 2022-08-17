OBITUARY: Clifford ‘Cliff’ Bryant Arnold III

Mr. Clifford “Cliff” Bryant Arnold, III passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, he was 63 years old.

Cliff was born March 3, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, to his late parents, Clifford Bryant Arnold, Jr and Joyce Tucker Arnold.

He is survived by his loving sisters, Charlotte Arnold McAnally and her husband Harry, Brenda Cobble and her husband KC.

While Cliff had no children of his own, his love for his nieces and nephews knew no bounds. They were all very special to him in that amazing Uncle Trippy kind of way. He is survived by 3 nieces: Monica Museler (Michael), Kate Andrews (Clint), and Amanda Rollins; and by 6 nephews: Joseph Rollins (Joshua), Andrew Rollins, Cody Cobble (Rachel), Chad Cobble, Kasey Cobble (Julie), and Joshua Cobble.

Cliff is also survived by 16 great nieces and nephews; over 50 cousins on both sides of his family; and many other family and friends.

Cliff was raised and lived in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a long time electrician for The Lee Company.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 1:00-3:00 PM with a memorial service following at 3:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

