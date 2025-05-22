OBITUARY: Clifford C. Senter

Clifford Clinton Senter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 15, 2025 surrounded by his loving family.

Cliff was born in Highland TWP, Michigan on Dec 9, 1940 the second youngest of 9 children to Theodore M. Senter and Hazel E. Senter.

Cliff entered the Air Force on June 10, 1959 and served as a Jet Engine Mechanic, being stationed stateside and overseas, until his honorable discharge on May 14, 1963.

He was known as a jack of all trades and a master of one, a general contractor in the masonry field for 43 yrs doing business (most notably) in Texas and Michigan.

Cliff was known for his generosity and zest for life. He loved sharing stories about his time spent in the Air Force and adventures behind the wheel of his 69′ Plymouth Road Runner.

Cliff was notorious for asking people if they’ve ever played pickleball.

Cliff is survived by his brother Ken (Lorie) Senter; his 4 children, Jennifer (Christian) Zenker, Scott (Tammy) Senter, Brian (Kim) Senter, Barry (Nubelia) Senter; 9 grandchildren, Lauren, Ashleigh, Clint, Robyn, Jordan, Morgan, Lane, Brady, Isabella, Chelby, Ashley, Kevin; 5 great grandchildren, Kaylee, Revan, Brianna, Skylar, Anakin and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Hazel Senter, and his 7 siblings.

A visitation and celebration of life including military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM with military honors being held at 2:00 PM at Robert C. Bolen Memorial Park at 760 Newman St, East Tawas, MI. 48730.