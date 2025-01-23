OBITUARY: Clifford Alexander (Alex) Stout

Clifford Alexander (Alex) Stout, age 61, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on January 20, 2025.

He was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Joseph Clifford and Peggy Summers Stout.

Alex was a devoted father to his two daughters and was an active member of Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a strong follower of Christ. Alex served in the US Army in the Calvary and was stationed overseas in Germany and Iraq before becoming a Drill Sergeant stateside.

After his time in the military, Alex became a welder for the remainder of his career before retiring in September of 2023. He enjoyed 5lb bags of dried tobacco leaves, sharpening knives, helping those in need, and making sure everything was done the right way.

Alex was preceded in death by his father Joseph Clifford Stout and brother Christopher Stout.

He is survived by his mother Peggy Summers Stout of Winston-Salem, NC; daughters Cambron Louise Byrn (Zachary Patton Byrn) of Murfreesboro, TN and Claire Alexandra Stout of Knoxville, TN; cousin Mike Cline (Amy) of Belews Creek, NC; and his nieces Jennifer Ryals (Josh) and Jessica Currie (Zackery).

Visitation will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna, 540 Sam Ridley Pkwy West, Smyrna, TN 37167 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on January 25, 2025. The funeral will follow from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a reception and lunch to follow. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

In lieu of flowers, offerings can be made to the Jerusalem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Offerings may be left at the service.

Alex’s remains will be interred at the Fort Bayard National Cemetery in Fort Bayard, New Mexico.

