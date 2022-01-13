Cleveann Wolf, age 79 of Murfreesboro formerly Gaylord, MI. died Monday, January 10, 2021 due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

She was a native of Gaylord, MI, and was preceded in death by her parents, William McCourt and Jane Hale McCourt.

Mrs. Wolf was a member of First Congregational Church in Gaylord, MI., and was retired from State Farm. In her free time, she enjoyed vacationing in Sault St. Marie, reading, and visiting her grandchildren. She loved bird watching and spending time with her canine friend, Rossi.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roy Wolf, children; Roger Wolf and wife Kelli, Sara Wolf, Laura Walkowski and husband John; grandchildren; Joshua Thomas, Samantha Wolf, Alexandra Wolf, Chad Marvin, Paige Marvin, Brice Walkowski, Eden Walkowski; great-grandchildren; Hayden Thomas, Corbin Marvin, Veda Marvin; brother; Michael McCourt; sister; Carlene Spreeman.

A celebration of life service at later date in Gaylord, MI. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation.