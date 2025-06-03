OBITUARY: Cleo Margaret Todd

Cleo Margaret Todd, age 100, passed away May 31, 2025 at her residence. She lived most of her life in Rutherford County and a member of Vine Church of Christ.

Cleo was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Frank Stacey and Minerva Bush Stacey; brothers, Clarence Stacey, Jim Red Stacey; and sisters, Clatie Hill, Marie Farless, and Ruth Hackney.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, William Jennings Todd, Jr; son, Charles Edward (Reta) Eaton; grandchildren, Tammy (Mark) Hall, Daniel Eaton; and great-grandchildren, Jessie Eaton and Landon Eaton.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Randy Ward and Charles Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

