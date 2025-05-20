OBITUARY: Clayton Warrick Jr.

Clayton Warrick Jr., age 58, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday evening, May 15, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He is the son of Betty Lee Warrick and the late Shirley Clayton Warrick.

He is survived by his wife, Leslie Warrick; daughters, Shelby Lynn Harden and Teanna Pruitt and her husband Ross; son, Blake Austin Warrick and Ashley Garibay; mother, Betty Warrick; grandchildren, Karlei, Madilyn, Jeremiah, Lucas, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Raven; brothers, Robert Warrick, Johnny Warrick and wife Kim and James Warrick.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Baxter.

Mr. Warrick worked for the City of Murfreesboro Sanitation Department for 35 years.

A celebration of life for Mr. Warrick will be Friday, May 30, 2025 from Five O’clock till Eight O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

