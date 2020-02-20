Clayton Claxton, age 75 of Lebanon, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A native of Yulee, FL, he was the son of the late Weldon and Bessie Mae Nix Claxton. Clayton was also preceded in death by a brother, Weldon Doyle Claxton.

Clayton is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Taylor Claxton; son, Clay Claxton and his wife Donya Jo of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Cecilia Dawn Claxton Williams and her husband Keith of Watertown, TN; sister, Sheila Claxton Cash of Cherryville, NC; grandchildren, Dakota Garrett Claxton, Jesse Weldon Claxton, and Hannah Brooke Williams.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN with Navy military honors. Rev. Terry Carver will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Clayton was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lebanon, TN and US Navy veteran. He was a 21 year veteran of the Grand Ole Opry, and the founding member of the Rode West Band.

