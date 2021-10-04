Claudette H. Hamlett, age 84, of Smyrna, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 30, 2021.

She was born December 25, 1936 and was preceded in death by her father Claude Hall and mother Lela Pearl Hall; brother, James Hall; and sister, Betty Schaeffer; and daughter, Linda Riley.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Davis and her husband Mike, and Brenda Butts and her husband David; sons, Charles Hamlett, Jr. and his wife Sherry and Bennie Hamlett and his wife Connie; best friend, Vivian Tidwell; caretaker, Barbara Chandler; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Lascassas High School in 1955 and retired from South Central Bell. She loved going to church and loved to travel with her church family and friends. Everyone that knew her or met her called her an angel. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Tim Lavender will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

Dusty Hamlett, Dalton Hamlett, Peyton Hamlett, Johnny Butts, James Butts, Phillip McCord, and Jerry Sanders will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Claudette can be made to the Smyrna Church of Christ at 112 Division Street, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167.

www.woodfinchapel.com