OBITUARY: Clarence Wayne ‘Tink’ Sackett

Clarence Wayne “Tink” Sackett, age 72, passed away March 8, 2026 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native of Kalamazoo, MI and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 18 years.

Clarence was a decorated wartime veteran serving in both the United States Air Force and the United States Army. Clarence retired from the USAF as a Master Sergeant. He followed up a military career with specialization in industrial mechatronics and engineering.

Clarence is survived by his mother, Elsie Marie Wessell VanDyke; wife, Deborah Kilgore Sackett; sons, Matthew (Sarah) Sackett, Gregory (Keisha) Sackett; daughter, Jeannie (Charles III) Hoffhine; sister, Jeanette Fisher, Amy Clark, Cindy Guernsey; grandchildren, Courtney, Caitlin, Dylan, Nathaniel, Thomas, Jace and Cadence; and great-grandchild, Haven Jean.

Visitation will be 12:00 until time of chapel service at 3:00 PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bo Ambrose officiating. Private burial will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

