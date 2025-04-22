OBITUARY: Clarence Hardy

Mr Clarence (Billy) Hardy age 84 passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Alive Hospice.

Services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Hardy Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558. Send flowers to the service of Clarence (Billy) Hardy.