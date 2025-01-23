OBITUARY: Clarence Carter Dailey

Clarence Carter Dailey, beloved son, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, January 18, surrounded by his close family at the age of 84 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Clarence is preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Marie; brothers Carl and Albert; sister Judy; and sons Kenneth and Patrick.

Clarence is survived by his wife of thirty years, Bonnie Rose; brother Charles; sister Betty; sons Dylan, Donovan, Casey, Jesse, Dustin, Cody, Japheth, and Doug; daughters Bonnie, Lacy, and Brenna; sons-in-law & love Peter, Andrew, and Terry; daughters-in-law & love Brooke, Ashley, Jackie, and Cindy; granddaughter-in-law Kaitlyn; grandchildren Allen, Michael, Jonah, Sadie, Elam, Esmé, Abbey, Jack, Nora, Brady, Zayne, Ryleigh, Reid, Lyla, Shields, Rilian, Zach, Maia, and Hall; great-grandchild Benjamin; and his dear friend and caretaker, Ginger.

Clarence was born in Columbus, Ohio. He began his career and family in San Diego, California then moved to Eagleville then Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he lived out the rest of his life.

As a young man, he proudly served five years in the Navy, where he honed his skills as a dental ceramist. This experience evolved into a career he cherished until his retirement. Throughout his long career, he had the honor of running many dental labs, big and small. He was a skilled and respected member of the dental community.

In addition to his professional achievements, Clarence was a gifted singer-songwriter and musician. Wherever Clarence went, he brought his music. He leaves behind his album, “Times Like These” by Crawdaddy, to continue sharing his love of music.

Above all, Clarence was a devoted father. If asked, he would tell you that his legacy was his children and grandchildren. He taught them to love God, love one another, and to love the creative process. He saw each child’s birth as the birth of potential and never stopped encouraging them to do what they loved. His adoration for his children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments, big and small, left them always knowing that he was their number one fan. Clarence possessed an exceptional sense of humor and insisted on seeing everything in a positive light. His enthusiasm for life was contagious. He will be sorely missed and sweetly remembered. Always.

The family invites anyone whose life he touched to attend a Celebration and Memorial of his life on Saturday, January 25 from 3:00-5:00 pm in the Community Room at Westbrook Towers in Murfreesboro. Please send flowers to: Community Room@Westbrook Towers 515 N. Walnut Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130 *no signature required

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

