OBITUARY: Clarence “Billy” Hardy

Mr. Clarence (Billy) Hardy age 84 passed away on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tn. He leaves to cherish his precious memory, wife of 61 years, Agnes Hardy; 11 children, Helen (David) Kendrick, Sherrie, Vincent, Christopher, Alvin, Robert, and Annette Hardy, Rochelle (Eric) Barefield, Renita (Darrell Collier) Mckissack, Janice Kimbro and Freida (Bobby) Hardy-Cole; 30 grandchildren, very devoted granddaughter LaDonica Hardy; 41 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ann and Mildred Hardy, Virginia and Sara Majors; a myriad of devoted nieces and nephews; very devoted, Rochelle Hardy, Diane (Derrick) Crutcher, and Glen Hardy, cousins, and friends; special friends, Chris and Eurekea Stewart, Rose Lowe, Melanie Turner, Deacon Roy and Joyce Bragg, and Reverend Willie Bryson.

A Public Viewing and Visitation will be held Friday, April 25, 2025 from 5-7pm at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family Visitation, Saturday from 11am – 12 Noon with Funeral service to Follow at Corona First Baptist Church 2703 Harkreader Rd. Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Rev. Willie Ed Bryson- Officiant Bishop Bobby Sanders- Eulogist Interment, Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, Tn.

Please keep the Hardy Family in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558.