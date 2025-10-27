OBITUARY: Clara Jean Earp Minor Demumbreum

Clara Jean Earp Minor Demumbreum, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, October 26, 2025. She was born in Murfreesboro to the late Odie M. Earp and Mary L. Drake Earp.

In addition to her parents, Clara Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bobby) J. Minor of forty-two years and her second husband, Al Demumbreum of thirteen years; grandson, Joshua Mark Neely; brothers, Norman Earp, Ray Earp, Odie Earp Jr.; and sister, Mary Ammon.

Clara Jean attended McFadden Elementary and Central High School. She met the love of her life, Bobby while working at the “popular” Rebel Maid. They were married on the 24th of June in 1955. Clara Jean also worked at Wolf’s Dress Shop on the square and was employed for several years in the cafeteria at Mitchell Neilson Elementary School.

She was a faithful believer of Jesus and a member of Walter Hill Church of Christ where she taught many Bible classes. She also attended Florence Church of Christ in later years. Her life was an example of a Proverbs 31 woman, showing love and kindness to all she met. Whenever a need in the family arose, Clara was always available to offer support and assistance.

Her home was her castle, and she kept it spotless. Cooking and preparing delicious meals for her family and others gave her much satisfaction. If she wasn’t in her kitchen, she could be found tending to her yard and growing beautiful flowers. Clara Jean was a devoted mother and was affectionately called “Nana” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clara is survived by her children, Mary Neely and her husband Mark, David Minor and his wife Barbara, Vickie Rudd and her husband Rex; grandchildren, Katie Neely, Lindsey Greene and her husband Clay, Jeremey Rudd, Robert Wayne Minor and Hannah Rudd; great-grandchildren, Azlee Neely, Neely Rhea and Josie Greene; niece, Ann Lester and her husband Richard; and sister, Gearldine Norris.

The family would like to especially thank Gentiva Hospice for their loving care and support in our time of need.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Walter Hill Church of Christ in memory of Clara Jean Minor.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. until the chapel service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow the chapel service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Jeremey Rudd, Robert Wayne Minor, Clay Greene, Landon Primm, Rich Lester and Joe Tipton serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

