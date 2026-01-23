Friday, January 23, 2026
OBITUARY: Clara Anne Coleman

Michael Carpenter
Clara Anne Coleman, age 83 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday January 20, 2026. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Coleman;  parents, Cecil Cook, and  Margaret Lester Cook; special aunt, Inez Cook; and devoted grandparents, Cass Cook and Mary Vaughn Cook; and her son, Steven Coleman.

Mrs. Coleman was a member of the Baptist Church and worked as a Nanny before retirement.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy Rittenberry; Grandchildren Jay Rittenberry, Alicia Wood and husband Nick, and  Justin Coleman; father of Jay and Alicia, Jerry Rittenberry; daughter-in-law, Joyce Coleman; one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Tuesday January 27th 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

