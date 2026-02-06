Clara Anne Coleman, age 83 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday January 20, 2026. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Coleman; parents, Cecil Cook, and Margaret Lester Cook; special aunt, Inez Cook; and devoted grandparents, Cass Cook and Mary Vaughn Cook; and her son, Steven Coleman; her brother, Carl Allen “Buddy” Cook.

Mrs. Coleman was a member of the Baptist Church and worked as a Nanny before retirement.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy Rittenberry; Grandchildren Jay Rittenberry, Alicia Wood and husband Nick, and Justin Coleman; father of Jay and Alicia, Jerry Rittenberry; daughter-in-law, Joyce Coleman; one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Tuesday January 27th 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Coleman Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

