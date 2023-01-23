OBITUARY: Claddie Graves

Claddie Graves, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Nashville.

She was a native of Rutherford County, Tennessee and a daughter of the late James Troy Bane and Hattie Pearline Brumley Bane.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Graves; brothers, Buddy Marvin Bane, James Bane, Tommy Bane; and sisters, Betty Mae Adams and Rena Brown.

Survivors include her son, John Bane and wife Laura of Lawndale, North Carolina and a sister, Jeannie Martin of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation was Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 2:00 pm at Adams Cemetery in Rutherford County.

